Diego Simeone spoke about the problems in the Atletico match

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone spoke about how he assessed his team’s performance in the match against Osasuna (2:0).

The meeting took place in the seventh round of the Spanish championship and ended in a high-profile event when, in the 85th minute of the game, Mattress striker Alvaro Morata and Osasuna forward Cimi Avila were sent off.

After the game, the Argentine coach noted that in the first half his players controlled the ball better, but in the second half it became more difficult to go on the attack due to fatigue.

“We were lucky that we were able to carry out a good counter-attack and although we had opportunities to score more goals, it would not have been fair. This match was very difficult for us, but now we have time to rest,” he said.

At the moment, the team from Madrid has 13 points and is fifth in the standings. As for Osasuna, this team is in 13th place in the standings and has seven points.

Girona unexpectedly became the leader of the Spanish championship with 19 points.