RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión

Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión

Football news Yesterday, 23:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión

Diego Armando Díaz may be on the verge of leaving Unión de Santa Fe, as reported by Radio Gol. The forward has reportedly received a new offer from Deportes Limache, a top-tier club in Chile, and is seriously considering the move to gain more playing time. Before making a final decision, Díaz plans to speak with head coach Leonardo Madelón to discuss his current situation.

Díaz previously attracted interest from Deportes Limache and Patronato during the mid-year preseason, but Madelón asked him to stay, hoping he could contribute as a squad player. Yet, his involvement has been limited: just a few minutes in the season opener against Estudiantes and no further appearances since.

The 23-year-old has played 13 matches for Unión’s first team, with one goal in both the Argentine league and Copa Sudamericana. Despite brief highlights, he never cemented a starting role. If discussions go well and both club and player reach a mutual agreement, Díaz could depart soon, taking advantage of the still-open transfer window in Chile.

Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:40 Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Pedro Pablo Perlaza Joins Liga de Portoviejo in Surprise Move to Ecuador’s Second Division Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Sebastián Villa Sues Boca Juniors for Over $2 Million in Labor Dispute Football news Yesterday, 21:55 Keny Arroyo to Stay at Besiktas Despite Offers from Brazil and Spain Football news Yesterday, 20:55 Millonarios Hits Rock Bottom: Two Opening Losses for the First Time Since 1996 Football news Yesterday, 20:20 Facundo Buonanotte Open to Borussia Dortmund Move, Rosario Central Eyes Windfall Football news Yesterday, 20:12 Independiente Rivadavia Advances to Copa Argentina Quarterfinals with Last-Gasp Win over Central Córdoba Football news Yesterday, 20:10 FIFA Pushes Back Against FIFPro, Denies Exclusive Representation Role Football news Yesterday, 20:05 Real Salt Lake Hosts Club América to Kick Off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign Football news Yesterday, 20:03 Timbers Host Atlético de San Luis to Kick Off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025 Football Today Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025 Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores