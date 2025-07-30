Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión
Diego Armando Díaz may be on the verge of leaving Unión de Santa Fe, as reported by Radio Gol. The forward has reportedly received a new offer from Deportes Limache, a top-tier club in Chile, and is seriously considering the move to gain more playing time. Before making a final decision, Díaz plans to speak with head coach Leonardo Madelón to discuss his current situation.
Díaz previously attracted interest from Deportes Limache and Patronato during the mid-year preseason, but Madelón asked him to stay, hoping he could contribute as a squad player. Yet, his involvement has been limited: just a few minutes in the season opener against Estudiantes and no further appearances since.
The 23-year-old has played 13 matches for Unión’s first team, with one goal in both the Argentine league and Copa Sudamericana. Despite brief highlights, he never cemented a starting role. If discussions go well and both club and player reach a mutual agreement, Díaz could depart soon, taking advantage of the still-open transfer window in Chile.