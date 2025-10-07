ES ES FR FR
Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams

The player holds dual citizenship
Football news Today, 16:32
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Roma forward Matías Soulé could play for the Italian national team if he does not receive a call-up from Argentina.

Details: Roma midfielder's agent, Martín Guastadisegno, told LaRoma24.it that Soulé holds dual citizenship—Italian and Argentine—and under FIFA regulations is eligible to switch national teams if he hasn't played for another country's senior squad.

The agent emphasized that Soulé dreams of playing at the World Cup:

"Matías is the only one among the young Argentines who hasn't played a single minute for the national team yet. He’s becoming a leader at a club like Roma and deserves a call-up. His dream is to play at the World Cup," Guastadisegno said.

At the same time, the agent added:

"If an invitation from Argentina doesn’t come soon, the situation remains open. Matías could legally play for Italy."

Previously, Soulé had already received an offer from Italy—back when Spalletti was in charge—but at that time, he chose to wait for a call-up from Argentina. Now, with no invitation from the Albiceleste, he has a realistic chance to change his international future.

Under Gasperini's management, the player has already scored three goals and provided two assists.

Reminder: Roma have started negotiations on extending Paulo Dybala’s contract.

