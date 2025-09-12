Di María’s Recent Chapter Against Boca Returns to the Spotlight

Ángel Di María is set to face Boca Juniors again this Sunday in Rosario, just weeks after scoring against them in the Club World Cup with Benfica, according to Olé. The World Cup winner, now wearing Rosario Central’s colors, arrives in fine form after a stunning free-kick goal in the derby against Newell’s.

Their most recent meeting took place in Miami. Boca had taken control and looked poised to advance until referee César Ramos awarded a penalty to Benfica following a foul on Nicolás Otamendi by Carlos Palacios. Di María stepped up calmly, sending Agustín Marchesín the wrong way to reduce the deficit and spark hope for his team.

Beyond the scoreboard, Di María’s celebration became the story. He refrained from shouting, raised his hand and shaped his trademark heart. Social media buzzed with speculation that he was apologizing to Boca fans, but he later clarified he was greeting his family in the stands. What stood out most was the applause he received from Boca supporters, a gesture he described as deeply moving.

Now, back at the Gigante de Arroyito and facing the same opponent in a different context, Di María has another chance to add to his rich history of decisive moments. Boca arrives on a strong run, but the Rosario native is eager to spoil their momentum in front of his home crowd.