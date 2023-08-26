RU RU NG NG
Main News Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica

Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica

Football news Today, 03:00
Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica Photo: Benfica Twitter

Striker Lisbon “Benfica” Angel Di Maria admitted that this summer he could not be in the Portuguese team.

According to the player, he could go to the Saudi club during the summer transfer window.

"I received a lot of calls from Saudi Arabia. I was offered incredible sums but I made my choice with my heart, so I decided to return to Benfica. I am very grateful to the club and our fans, it's incredible to be accepted by new players in this way. I was it is very nice to receive such a welcome. I left the club through the main entrance and returned the same way. They treat me very well," Di Maria quotes the Daily Mail, referring to D Sports Radio.

The 35-year-old Argentine striker, even before his trip to Europe, played for Benfica. He was with the Portuguese club from 2007 to 2010.

In this summer transfer window, he returned to the Lisbon team. He joined Benfica on a free transfer after playing for Turin's Juventus.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Benfica
Popular news
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Messi hired a personal bodyguard: he runs around the curb during matches Football news Today, 03:00 Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica Football news Today, 01:50 Marcos Alonso refuses to leave Barcelona Football news Today, 01:35 Fenerbahce announced the transfer of the Croatian national team goalkeeper Football news Today, 01:20 European champion Portuguese Moutinho has found a new club Football news Today, 00:50 Sergio Ramos could move to top Turkish club Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:08 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Monaco walked away from defeat in the Ligue 1 match, losing 0:2 and 1:3 Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Chelsea win their first win of the season
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Everton vs Wolves 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Millwall vs Stoke City 26 August 2023