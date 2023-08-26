Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica

Striker Lisbon “Benfica” Angel Di Maria admitted that this summer he could not be in the Portuguese team.

According to the player, he could go to the Saudi club during the summer transfer window.

"I received a lot of calls from Saudi Arabia. I was offered incredible sums but I made my choice with my heart, so I decided to return to Benfica. I am very grateful to the club and our fans, it's incredible to be accepted by new players in this way. I was it is very nice to receive such a welcome. I left the club through the main entrance and returned the same way. They treat me very well," Di Maria quotes the Daily Mail, referring to D Sports Radio.

The 35-year-old Argentine striker, even before his trip to Europe, played for Benfica. He was with the Portuguese club from 2007 to 2010.

In this summer transfer window, he returned to the Lisbon team. He joined Benfica on a free transfer after playing for Turin's Juventus.