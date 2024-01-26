RU RU NG NG KE KE
Details regarding Klopp's future endeavors are yet to be unveiled

Jurgen Klopp, the head coach, has revealed his future plans, as conveyed by journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Sources suggest that the German tactician harbors no intention of affiliating with any club or national team in the upcoming season. Klopp has a distinct objective—to take a year-long respite from the realm of football.

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has officially made the decision to depart the club following the conclusion of the current season. While the 56-year-old German's contract with the English club extends until the summer of 2026, he has resolved not to extend his tenure into the next season.

Klopp stands as a legendary figure in Liverpool, having guided the team since October 2015. Under his tutelage, Liverpool secured the Premier League title in the 2018/19 season and triumphed in the 2019/20 Champions League. Prior to his tenure with Liverpool, Klopp spent seven years coaching Borussia Dortmund, clinching the Bundesliga title twice.

In the ongoing season, Liverpool leads the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 fixtures.

Recall that we have prepared a compilation of social media reactions to Jurgen Klopp's decision to depart Liverpool.

