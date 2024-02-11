Despite the poor results, Tuchel is not facing dismissal

The head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, will remain in his position despite the disappointing results in the Bundesliga. Well-known insider Fabrizio Romano wrote about this on his social networks.

This was announced by the club's management, confirming that they have no intention of dismissing the team's head coach, even after the defeat to Bayer. Jan-Christian Driessen, the club's general manager, emphasized that Tuchel will stay in his role, and the team will continue to move forward despite the challenges.

"Nothing has changed after the deserved defeat, we are not going to give up and will continue to move forward," - said the official.

It is worth noting that Bayern suffered a crushing defeat to Bayer in their away match and is now trailing Leverkusen by five points in the Bundesliga standings.