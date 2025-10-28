Desiree Ellis still guiding Banyana Banyana while out of contract

Interim coach Thinasonke Mbuli says Banyana Banyana coach still shows 'love' to the team

Desiree Ellis still guiding Banyana Banyana while out of camp and having yet to sign a contract.

Thinasonke Mbuli confirms that Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, is having advisory role to the team while her protracted contract saga with Safa rages on.

Mbuli says despite the fact that Ellis, a Wafcon winning coach with Banyana, has not signed a new deal with the mother body.

“To be honest obviously the coach is the leader of the team, but she came to see us before we went to the airport on Sunday [last week],” said Mbuli on iDiskiTimes.

“So, she has been in contact with us. I just got a text from her now this morning just to say she’s still with us and we discuss training, we discuss everything. She’s still very much part of this group.”

Banyana are without their head coach while in pursuit for qualification of next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

They are facing Democratic Republic of Congo at FNB Stadium for their second leg qualifier this evening.

The South Africans will enter the 2010 World Cup venue with an away goal advantage as they salvaged a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa last week.

With the team at full strength, Mbuli will be hoping they wrap their qualification today.

The match starts at 6pm.