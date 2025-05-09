RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deportes Limache Eyes Another Upset as They Face Colo Colo in Copa Chile

Football news Yesterday, 23:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
After a crucial 1-0 win over Colo Colo in the Chilean league that lifted them out of the relegation zone, Deportes Limache is set to face the same opponent once again—this time in the Copa Chile. As reported by Al Aire Libre, the team is confident it can pull off another surprise and secure a place in the tournament’s round of 16.

The decisive match will take place on Saturday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. local time at the Lucio Fariña Stadium in Quillota. With both sides battling for a spot in the next stage, tension is high. “We know Colo Colo is coming off a tough week, but qualifying would help us strengthen our convictions,” said Limache’s head coach Víctor Rivero.

Rivero praised his squad’s performance in the recent win, particularly their intensity and defensive aggression. “If we play the way we did last time, we can make things difficult not just for Colo Colo, but for any team,” he stated.

The match also comes at a turbulent time for Colo Colo, as head coach Jorge Almirón faces growing criticism. With the team underperforming in both league and cup play, another loss could lead to his departure.

With everything to play for in the Copa Chile, Limache is determined to write another memorable chapter against one of Chile’s most storied clubs.

