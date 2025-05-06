RU RU ES ES FR FR
Colo Colo Considers Three Foreign Coaches as Almirón's Future Remains Uncertain

Colo Colo Considers Three Foreign Coaches as Almirón’s Future Remains Uncertain

Jorge Almirón’s position at Colo Colo is under increasing scrutiny following a poor run of results. As Al Aire Libre reported, pressure mounted after the team’s 1-0 loss to Deportes Limache in domestic play, and the looming Copa Libertadores clash against Fortaleza could prove decisive. Colo Colo must win in Brazil to stay alive in the tournament; otherwise, they’ll have to rely on other results and shift their focus to the Copa Sudamericana playoffs.

Amid this uncertainty, speculation over Almirón’s potential departure is growing—especially after his own admission that “cycles come to an end.” If a coaching change becomes necessary, three international names are already being discussed.

The first is Gustavo Quinteros. The Argentine-Bolivian coach has a strong history with Colo Colo, having saved the club from relegation before leading them to a league title. He recently managed Vélez in Argentina, where he won another title, and had a short stint at Grêmio in Brazil. Quinteros also coached Ecuador and Bolivia at the international level.

Another option is Fernando Gago. Despite being dismissed by Boca Juniors, Gago remains a viable candidate—especially considering that Almirón himself was hired by Colo Colo after a difficult spell with the same club. A similar pattern could unfold again.

The third name is Martín Lasarte. The Uruguayan manager has extensive experience in Chile, having coached both Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica. He also led the Chilean national team during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. His most recent job was at Nacional in Uruguay.

