Dennis Man moves to PSV! Terms revealed

26-year-old Parma winger Dennis Man is set to sign a contract with Dutch side PSV soon. The clubs have reached an agreement on the transfer.

See also: Palermo vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips 09 Аugust 2025

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Dutch club PSV has agreed terms with Italian side Parma for the transfer of 26-year-old winger Dennis Man, who also represents the Romanian national team.

The clubs have settled on a transfer fee, with PSV set to pay the Serie A side €8.5 million, with additional bonuses available if certain contractual conditions are met. According to other reports, Man's contract with PSV will run until 2029.

Last season, Man featured in 34 matches for the club (33 in the league and 1 in the cup), scoring four goals and providing five assists. His current contract with Parma runs until June 2027, and Transfermarkt has valued the player at €10 million.

Recall, Johan Bakayoko has joined RB Leipzig, thus paving the way for Man to join the squad.