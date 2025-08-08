Prediction on game Manchester City Total over 2 Odds: 1.4 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Manchester City will face Palermo in a friendly match on Saturday, 9 August, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take: I’m backing one of the teams to score multiple goals in this fixture.

Palermo vs Manchester City: match preview

Last season, Palermo came close to promotion to Serie A but fell short in the playoff against Juve Stabia. Following that setback, the club changed head coach—Filippo Inzaghi took charge and is now gearing up Palermo for the new campaign. The Sicilian side has already played five friendlies, winning them all. In four out of those five games, they netted at least three goals. Now, Palermo faces a stern test against City before kicking off their season on 16 August against Cremonese in the Coppa Italia round of 32.

Manchester City had an inconsistent previous season but managed to secure third place in the Premier League, finishing 13 points behind the champions. City also participated in the Club World Cup, where they topped their group with a perfect nine points but were eliminated in the round of 16 by Saudi side Al-Hilal. After the summer break, City have just started their pre-season preparations. This clash with Palermo will be their only friendly before they launch their Premier League campaign on 16 August against Wolverhampton.

Match facts and head-to-head

Palermo have won their last five matches.

In four of those five games, Palermo scored three goals or more.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last six matches.

City have scored at least twice in each of their last six games.

Probable line-ups

Palermo: Gomis; Diakite, Bani, Magnani; Buttaro, Gomes, Palumbo, Augello; Gyasi, Brunori; Pohjanpalo

Manchester City: Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Marmoush

Prediction

Palermo have delivered a strong pre-season, but none of their opponents were on Manchester City’s level. This will be a real test and great preparation for both sides. Still, it’s clear City boast the superior squad and individual quality. My bet: Manchester City individual total over 2 goals.