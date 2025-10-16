Dembélé’s camp puts pressure on PSG — what are they demanding?

A brewing conflict in Paris?

Recently crowned Ballon d’Or 2025 winner Ousmane Dembélé is at the centre of new tension between his camp and Paris Saint-Germain, despite a spectacular previous season that fully justified his triumph.

Details: According to L’Équipe, representatives of the French winger are pushing PSG to significantly increase Dembélé’s salary. The club is open to a raise but refuses to elevate his wages to the level once enjoyed by Neymar or Messi during their time in Paris. Negotiations between the two sides have grown increasingly tense.

As previously reported, one of Dembélé’s key demands is a pay rise from his current €18 million per year. His contract with PSG runs until 2028, and the club is determined not to risk losing its talisman on a free transfer.

Reminder: Dembélé joined PSG from Barcelona in 2023 for €50 million. Since then, he has made 99 appearances for the French champions, scoring 43 goals and providing 32 assists. Last season, Dembélé lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with PSG and recently became the first player in the club’s history to win the Ballon d’Or.