Dele-Bashiru Nears Return as Lazio and Nigeria Receive Boost

Super Eagles midfielder back in individual training after hamstring injury

Good news for both Lazio and the Nigerian Super Eagles: midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is nearing full fitness after a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old had been sidelined since September, missing three Serie A fixtures. On their official website, Lazio announced that Dele-Bashiru has now “resumed individual training and is nearing full fitness.”

This development is a significant lift for Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, who wants the Nigerian international back as the team navigates an inconsistent start to the season. The Biancocelesti aim to improve on their league form.

Similarly, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will welcome the news. Dele-Bashiru had missed Nigeria’s recent fixtures against Lesotho and Benin, which saw them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs. Chelle is preparing his squad for those crucial playoffs next month.

Although he is progressing well, it’s unlikely the former Manchester City player will feature in Lazio’s upcoming Serie A match against Juventus this Sunday. Dele-Bashiru had a difficult start to the season before his injury, failing to register a goal or assist in his four league appearances.