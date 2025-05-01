Delap is demanding at least a sixfold salary increase from his next club

Ipswich striker Liam Delap has caught the keen attention of England’s top clubs, all of whom are seriously considering him as a transfer target. The forward himself is well aware of this interest—and is ready to cash in on it to the fullest.

Details: According to The Chronicle, Delap’s new club will have to come to terms with his substantial financial demands. At Ipswich, he currently earns around one million pounds a year, but he’s asking potential suitors for a salary in the region of six to eight million pounds annually.

It’s believed that this wage demand won’t deter one of the main contenders for the striker, Manchester United. Chelsea, too, have previously been mentioned among the clubs monitoring Delap’s progress.

Reminder: Ipswich’s relegation has now been confirmed, and as a result, Delap’s release clause has dropped from 40 million pounds to 30 million.