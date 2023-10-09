Defender of Barcelona has suffered a substantial injury

Barcelona's player, Jules Koundé, will be unable to participate in the upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid scheduled for October 28th, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The French defender has been diagnosed with a lateral collateral ligament knee sprain. This implies that Koundé will require a minimum of one month for his recovery.

Jules Koundé sustained this injury during a collision with a teammate. During the match against Granada, he was struck on the leg by Gavi.