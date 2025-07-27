Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row

On July 27 in Basel, the decisive match of the Women's European Championship took place. England and Spain faced off in the final.

The British side entered the contest as reigning champions of the continent, while the representatives from the Iberian Peninsula arrived as the top-ranked team in the world.

The match was fiercely competitive and captivating, with the outcome decided by a penalty shootout after both regulation and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw. The hero of the shootout was Hannah Hampton, who saved two spot-kicks, while Chloe Kelly converted the decisive penalty to seal the victory.

Remarkably, England have now been crowned European champions for the second consecutive time. For Spain, reaching the final marks their best-ever result at the continental tournament.