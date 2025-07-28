Equal pay... UEFA suffers major losses due to Women's EURO

A thoroughly unprofitable event.

Details: After the conclusion of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Football Championship, UEFA found itself 25 million euros in the red.

Unfortunately, the Women's EURO failed to justify itself financially: minimal hype, lack of investor interest, and low attendance were the key factors behind the tournament's financial disaster.

For comparison, last year's Men's European Championship brought in 2.6 billion euros—a staggering figure when set against the women's tournament.

At present, funding for women's tournaments of this scale falls entirely on the shoulders of men's football. Still, credit where it's due—women's football is steadily gaining momentum and rising to new heights with every passing year.

The prize fund for the tournament was 41 million euros, which is double the amount allocated for the previous edition in 2022. England claimed the title, defeating Spain in a penalty shootout in the final.

