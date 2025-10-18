Decided! Marc Guehi set to leave Crystal Palace this summer

The Englishman will continue his career at another club

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, a target for top European clubs, has made the decision to leave the team.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the defender will depart in the summer of 2026 as a free agent and will not extend his contract with the London club.

"We wanted Marc to stay, but he wants something different," commented Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner on the situation.

According to Transfermarkt, the defender's market value is estimated at around €50 million. This season, he has already made 12 appearances for the club, recording one goal and one assist.

Reminder: Marc Guehi has become a top priority for Bayern Munich.