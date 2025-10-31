Debut alert! Marcelo makes an epic entrance in media football

The legendary Brazilian opens a new chapter in his career.

Marcelo's goal-scoring fireworks didn't secure victory for his team.

Details: Last night, 37-year-old former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Marcelo made his debut in the Kings League media league, taking the field for Skull FC.

The debut was made even more epic by the fact that the opposition was Rayo de Barcelona.

Marcelo not only netted two goals but also dazzled with a stunning piece of skill, nutmegging a defender with a spin move that left fans in awe.

El regate de @MarceloM12 a cámara lenta para los gourmets de la esférica🍷👑 pic.twitter.com/Gm97dZYSk0 — Kings League Spain (@KingsLeague) October 30, 2025

Regular time ended 5-5, sending the teams to a shootout (similar to penalties). But here, Marcelo missed his one-on-one chance, and his team ultimately lost 1-3.

