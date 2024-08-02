De Gea has a new option to continue his career in Serie A

Legendary former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea remains without a club but is actively seeking new career opportunities.

According to Relevo, Fiorentina has shown interest in De Gea. The Serie A club has already established initial contacts with the Spanish goalkeeper's representatives.

It was previously reported that De Gea was negotiating with Genoa and was willing to continue his career with the club. However, the parties ultimately failed to reach an agreement on salary.

De Gea has been a free agent since the summer of 2023, when he left Manchester United after a 12-year tenure with the Red Devils.

Last season, Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and reached the final of the Conference League, where they were defeated by Olympiacos.