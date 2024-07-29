The former Manchester United goalkeeper is not expected at Genoa

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was offered an opportunity to continue his career at Serie A club Genoa.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Italian team has decided against signing the Spanish goalkeeper. The reason being that De Gea could not agree on salary terms with Genoa. The Italian side will now focus on other reinforcement options.

David De Gea left Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season. Currently, the Spanish goalkeeper has been without game practice for a year and is training independently. He may need to consider lowering his wage demands to play for a team again.

Additionally, the experienced Spanish goalkeeper has had career continuation options in MLS, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.