Dayro Moreno Joins Elite Company With Historic Sudamericana Feat

Dayro Moreno etched his name into continental football history with a brace in Once Caldas’ win over Independiente del Valle in the Copa Sudamericana, according to DSports. The Colombian forward, who turned 40 on September 16, became one of the rare players to score in the competition past that age.

His opening strike sealed the milestone, later confirmed with a second goal in the same match. With that, Moreno joined a distinguished list of veterans who left their mark on the tournament in their 40s. Among them are Uruguayans Diego Scotti and Richard Pellejero, Argentines José Sand, Maximiliano Rodríguez and Hernán Barcos, and Paraguayans Óscar Cardozo and Roque Santa Cruz.

Statistician Mister Chip highlighted the achievement, noting how uncommon it is for players of that age to score in the Sudamericana. Moreno’s longevity and ability to remain decisive in key moments underline a career defined by resilience and sustained impact.

His current form is equally striking. In this edition of the Copa Sudamericana he has tallied 10 goals, six of them coming in the knockout stage, putting him in strong contention for the tournament’s top scorer award. He now sits just one goal shy of matching Eduardo Vargas’ single-season record.

Beyond its statistical weight, the brace strengthened Once Caldas’ campaign and reaffirmed Moreno’s place among the enduring figures of South American football. Even at 40, he continues to deliver in decisive matches and stand out on one of the continent’s biggest stages.