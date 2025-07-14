RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Davide Ancelotti Commits to Botafogo: ‘My Head Is 100% Here’

Davide Ancelotti Commits to Botafogo: ‘My Head Is 100% Here’

Football news Yesterday, 22:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Davide Ancelotti Commits to Botafogo: ‘My Head Is 100% Here’ Davide Ancelotti Commits to Botafogo: ‘My Head Is 100% Here’

With fluent Portuguese and a message of full commitment, Davide Ancelotti made his official introduction as Botafogo head coach on Monday and quickly distanced himself from any dual roles with Brazil’s national team. “I am Botafogo’s coach. My mind is 100% here. I’m not thinking about anything else,” he stated firmly, despite a contract clause that allows him to join his father’s staff for the 2026 World Cup.

Still awaiting registration with the CBF, Davide was on the bench as an assistant during the club’s win over Vasco and is expected to debut officially as head coach this Wednesday against Vitória. His contract runs through the end of 2026, and he has already made an impression.

Surprisingly, Ancelotti learned Portuguese only recently, starting in June when he worked briefly with Brazil. But his quick grasp of the language reflects his commitment. “I feel it’s important to speak the country’s language out of respect for the fans, the club, and the players,” he said.

Aligned with owner John Textor’s vision, Davide spoke of a Botafogo team that plays with ambition, personality, and adaptability. He emphasized a bold, vertical style that excites fans but also adapts to each game. “We’re a championship-level team. We must play with courage,” he said.

The 35-year-old acknowledged the weight of being the league’s youngest coach but believes his years alongside his father Carlo Ancelotti, and the support of experienced players, give him the tools to succeed. “I’m proud to be his son, but this is my journey now,” he added.

Davide is not here to revolutionize overnight. He plans to build gradually, respecting what was already in place. His passion, vision, and fluency—both linguistic and tactical—signal that Botafogo’s new coach is ready to lead on his own terms.

Related teams and leagues
Botafogo RJ Botafogo RJ Schedule Botafogo RJ News Botafogo RJ Transfers
Popular news
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Lifestyle 01 july 2025, 10:45 Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans 2 - 0 Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
2
Zalgiris Vilnius
0
120’ + 3
FC Differdange 03 1 - 2 Drita Today, 14:00 Champions League
FC Differdange 03
1
Drita
2
90’
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
90’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 0 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
0
FC FCSB
1
63’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
45’ + 3
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
45’ + 2
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
45’ + 2
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley Football news Today, 10:57 Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Football 16 july 2025 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Football 16 july 2025 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores