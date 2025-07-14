Davide Ancelotti Commits to Botafogo: ‘My Head Is 100% Here’

With fluent Portuguese and a message of full commitment, Davide Ancelotti made his official introduction as Botafogo head coach on Monday and quickly distanced himself from any dual roles with Brazil’s national team. “I am Botafogo’s coach. My mind is 100% here. I’m not thinking about anything else,” he stated firmly, despite a contract clause that allows him to join his father’s staff for the 2026 World Cup.

Still awaiting registration with the CBF, Davide was on the bench as an assistant during the club’s win over Vasco and is expected to debut officially as head coach this Wednesday against Vitória. His contract runs through the end of 2026, and he has already made an impression.

Surprisingly, Ancelotti learned Portuguese only recently, starting in June when he worked briefly with Brazil. But his quick grasp of the language reflects his commitment. “I feel it’s important to speak the country’s language out of respect for the fans, the club, and the players,” he said.

Aligned with owner John Textor’s vision, Davide spoke of a Botafogo team that plays with ambition, personality, and adaptability. He emphasized a bold, vertical style that excites fans but also adapts to each game. “We’re a championship-level team. We must play with courage,” he said.

The 35-year-old acknowledged the weight of being the league’s youngest coach but believes his years alongside his father Carlo Ancelotti, and the support of experienced players, give him the tools to succeed. “I’m proud to be his son, but this is my journey now,” he added.

Davide is not here to revolutionize overnight. He plans to build gradually, respecting what was already in place. His passion, vision, and fluency—both linguistic and tactical—signal that Botafogo’s new coach is ready to lead on his own terms.