David de Gea received several offers from Turkey

Kenley Ward
Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea is still a free agent. The footballer is still looking for a new job and so far there has been no progress in this direction.

According to Todofichajes, several clubs from the Turkish Super League are showing interest in the services of the former Spanish national team goalkeeper.

However, there are no details from the source. The names of these teams also remain unknown.

Earlier it was also reported that the Saudi Al-Nasr has serious interest in the former Manchester United goalkeeper.

David de Gea became a free agent last summer. Last season he made 58 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the goalkeeper's estimated value is currently 13 million euros. De Gea has played for the Manchester club since 2011.

In the summer there was also information that the football player had allegedly agreed to move to Inter Milan. Later it became known that the transfer would not take place.

