David De Gea responds to Inter offer

Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has declined a move to Inter Milan, as reported by Daily Record.

According to the source, the offer from the Italian club did not satisfy the goalkeeper, as they were prepared to pay him five million euros per year after taxes. De Gea wanted to earn at least 10 million euros per year after taxes. Additionally, the Spaniard expressed a desire to return to La Liga, where he previously played for Atletico Madrid.

The 32-year-old David De Gea's previous club was Manchester United, where he played from 2011. He transferred to the English club from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He played a total of 545 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, conceding 590 goals. He kept clean sheets in 190 matches. During his time at Manchester United, De Gea won the Premier League in the 2012/2013 season, the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, the EFL Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, and three times won the FA Community Shield in 2011, 2013, and 2016. He also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

From 2014 to 2020, De Gea played for the Spanish national team. He made 45 appearances for the Spanish national team, conceding 36 goals.