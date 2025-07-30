Date and time set for the 2026 World Cup group stage draw
We are getting closer to the World Cup.
Football news Today, 05:03Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images
Preparations for the tournament are entering the home stretch.
Details: Today, the reputable outlet ESPN revealed information regarding the upcoming group stage draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
It is reported that the draw ceremony will take place on December 5 in Las Vegas, USA. The event will be held at the spectacular Sphere arena, which can accommodate around 18,000 spectators.
The Sphere is already famous for its gigantic 54,000-square-meter screen, and the venue's exterior is covered with 1.2 million LED panels.
Reminder: It's official! Today it was announced which stadium will host the 2030 World Cup final
