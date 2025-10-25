The City goalkeeper believes if a less fancied side Magesi FC did last season, they can also do it

Darren Keet sees Durban City as potential Carling Cup Champions. The Durban City goalminder has provincial rivals in Richards Bay FC this afternoon to overcome in keeping that belief alive.

“It’s a great opportunity, we saw Magesi did it last year and there’s no reason why we don’t have a good enough team to do it ourselves,” said Keet.

“Obviously, we have to take game by game and be willing to go for the challenge and the fight.”

Keet’s side beat Polokwane City 4-1 in the last-16 stage and they have been one of the PSL enterprising sides.

Midfielder Fezile Gcaba was on the score-sheet three times as Gavin Hunt men ran riot against Polokwane City.

Keet says the Carling Cup is another a competition one which gives teams an opportunity to unlike the MTN8 as it’s only played by teams which finish in the top 8.

“It’s one of those competitions that you want to win, you want to get your foot in the door especially as it happens before the turn of the year,” he said.

“When you get into the new year in good form, it does you well for the second half of the season.”

The match at Umhlathuze Sports Complex starts at 3pm.