RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open

Tennis news Today, 11:44
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open

The third-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, faced the 53rd-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Australian Open.

Initially expected to encounter no difficulties, Medvedev's match unfolded differently than anticipated. The Finnish tennis player claimed the first set with a score of 6:3. Subsequently, Ruusuvuori secured victory in the second set, triumphing over Medvedev 7:1 in the tiebreak. Daniil restored intrigue to the match, winning the third set 6:4.

The fourth set proved to be challenging and crucial for both players. Medvedev took an early lead of 2:0 and kept Ruusuvuori at bay. However, Emil managed to catch up, forcing the set into a tiebreak at 6:6. In the tiebreak, Daniil emerged stronger with a score of 7:1, resulting in a 2-2 tie overall.

In the final set, Medvedev dealt decisively with the Finnish tennis player Ruusuvuori. Daniil claimed the set with a score of 6:0, advancing to the third round of the Australian Open.

Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 09:40 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024