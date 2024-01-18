Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open

The third-ranked player in the world, Daniil Medvedev, faced the 53rd-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Australian Open.

Initially expected to encounter no difficulties, Medvedev's match unfolded differently than anticipated. The Finnish tennis player claimed the first set with a score of 6:3. Subsequently, Ruusuvuori secured victory in the second set, triumphing over Medvedev 7:1 in the tiebreak. Daniil restored intrigue to the match, winning the third set 6:4.

The fourth set proved to be challenging and crucial for both players. Medvedev took an early lead of 2:0 and kept Ruusuvuori at bay. However, Emil managed to catch up, forcing the set into a tiebreak at 6:6. In the tiebreak, Daniil emerged stronger with a score of 7:1, resulting in a 2-2 tie overall.

In the final set, Medvedev dealt decisively with the Finnish tennis player Ruusuvuori. Daniil claimed the set with a score of 6:0, advancing to the third round of the Australian Open.