Daniel Dubois fires his coach after defeat to Usyk

A new chapter in Dubois' career.

Details: According to sports journalist Declan Warrington, 27-year-old British heavyweight Daniel Dubois has decided to part ways with the coach who took him to the top—Don Charles.

The source also reports that from now on, Dubois will be trained by another renowned specialist—Tony Sims, who made his name by guiding Anthony Joshua to his first heavyweight world title.

It appears Dubois believes his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in the battle for the undisputed world championship was down to mistakes from his coaching staff.

