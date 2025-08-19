Daniel Dubois fires his coach after defeat to Usyk
The Briton changes his coaching team.
Boxing News Today, 07:27Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images
A new chapter in Dubois' career.
Details: According to sports journalist Declan Warrington, 27-year-old British heavyweight Daniel Dubois has decided to part ways with the coach who took him to the top—Don Charles.
The source also reports that from now on, Dubois will be trained by another renowned specialist—Tony Sims, who made his name by guiding Anthony Joshua to his first heavyweight world title.
It appears Dubois believes his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in the battle for the undisputed world championship was down to mistakes from his coaching staff.
Reminder: Strategist! Daniel Dubois threw a party just an hour and a half before the fight with Usyk