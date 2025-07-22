Strategist! Daniel Dubois threw... a party an hour and a half before the fight with Usyk

It seems Daniel seriously underestimated Oleksandr Usyk.

Details: Today, multiple media outlets reported that British boxer Daniel Dubois, who suffered a crushing knockout defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last week in the fifth round, threw a massive party for 70 people just an hour and a half before the bout.

A video also surfaced on social network X, showing Dubois just hours before the fight surrounded by a lively crowd, with dancing and music.

Dubois' fans were outraged by his approach to the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. However, some supporters defended Daniel, arguing that the pre-fight pressure was immense, and such a gesture could have helped him relax a bit before stepping into the ring.

Daniel Dubois allegedly had a 70-person party at his house just hours before fighting Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday



He pulled up to the venue less than 90 minutes before his ring walk 😅 pic.twitter.com/16An5zM7pg — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2025

Reminder: Official: Oleksandr Usyk disqualified from boxing