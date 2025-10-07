Daniel Dubois confirms his next opponent

A new challenge awaits the boxer.

In July 2025, Daniel Dubois faced Oleksandr Usyk for the title of undisputed world champion. Now it has been revealed who he will fight next.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the British heavyweight will take on Cuban fighter Frank Sánchez. The bout will take place under the IBF framework, with the winner earning a shot at the championship title currently held by Oleksandr Usyk.

Negotiations between Dubois’ and Sánchez’s teams are expected to conclude by October 22.

Usyk and Dubois have already met twice – their most recent encounter came in July at Wembley, where the Briton lost to the Ukrainian by technical knockout in the fifth round, surrendering his IBF title.

Reminder: Terence Crawford, who recently became the first boxer in history to achieve undisputed status in three weight divisions, is nearing the end of his legendary career.