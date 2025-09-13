Dangerous! Polish third division match played during air raid alarm

An unusual matchday atmosphere.

An extraordinary situation unfolded during the Polish third division clash between Cracovia II and Swidniczanka.

Details: In the midst of the game, air raid sirens echoed throughout the city.

Residents received an official RCB alert about an “air attack threat.” Among the recipients was photographer Oskar Bochenek, who was working at the stadium. Despite the alarm, the match was not interrupted and both teams played on.

The incident sparked discussions in Polish media and on social networks. Fans pointed out that such events are extremely rare in Polish football.

For the record: The Polish Ekstraklasa fixture between Wisla and Cracovia was canceled due to weather conditions