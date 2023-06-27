Croatia failed to defeat Romania in the match of the European Youth Championship

В the 3rd round match of the group stage of the UEFA Under-21 Championship, the Croatian national team played a goalless draw against the Romanian national team.

Croatia had a significant advantage throughout the match and registered twice as many shots on goal - 22 compared to 11.

With 1 point, Croatia finished in third place in Group B. Romania, also with 1 point, ended up in last, 4th place. Both teams have concluded their participation in the tournament.

Croatia U21 - Romania U21: 0-0

Croatia: Pandur, Franjic (Galesic, 46), Perkovic, Križmanić, Vidović (Šego, 68), Bulat, Hodža (Pršir, 46), Sigur, Baturina, Frigan, Beljo (Fruk, 68).

Romania: Tarnovanu, Pantea, Rakovitan, Dican, Tiku, Albu, Popescu (Petrila, 60), Isfan, Lixandru, Markovic (Birligea, 46), Munteanu.