Cristiano Ronaldo will earn 260 million dollars for this season

The American financial and economic magazine Forbes has calculated how much the highest-earning football players in the world will earn in the 2023/24 season.

It's noted that four out of the top ten players in the ranking represent the Saudi Arabian league. The calculations took into account the base salary, bonuses from commercial deals negotiated by the club, and payments for image rights.

At the top of the ranking is forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, who will earn 260 million dollars per year.

Second in the list is Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, who will earn nearly half as much – 135 million dollars.

In the top 3, there is also Neymar from Al-Hilal, who will earn 112 million dollars.

The full ranking looks as follows:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – 260 million dollars (in sports – 200 million, outside sports – 60 million).

2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – 135 (65+70).

3. Neymar (Al-Hilal) – 112 (80+32).

4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 110 (90+20).

5. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 106 (100+6).

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 58 (46+12).

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 53 (35+18).

8. Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) – 52 (48+4).

9. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 39 (35+4).

10. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 36 (26+10).