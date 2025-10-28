ES ES FR FR
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s defeat in the King’s Cup

A leader’s worthy response.
Football news Today, 17:29
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr’s defeat in the King’s Cup Getty Images

On Tuesday, October 28, Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittihad in the Round of 16 of the Saudi King’s Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side fell 1–2, and the Portuguese star shared his thoughts afterward.

Details: Following the match, Ronaldo posted on his social media a photo of the team standing together in a united huddle. He captioned it, “We stand tall, we learn, and we move forward together.”

Cristiano has lost another chance to claim a title with Al-Nassr. The team still has the Pro League and the AFC Champions League 2 ahead. In the domestic league, Al-Nassr currently sits at the top of the table with a perfect 18 points from six matches.

Reminder: In the 54th minute, the Portuguese forward was played one-on-one with the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper. He had plenty of time to make a decision and finish the attack, but he failed to do so.

