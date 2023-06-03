Cristiano Ronaldo assessed his chances of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Forward for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, did not rule out the possibility of playing in the 2026 World Cup.

"First, I want to participate in Euro 2024. At the moment, my focus is on short-term and medium-term goals. We'll see what happens next," Ronaldo stated, as quoted by The Straits Times.

In the current season, the 38-year-old Ronaldo has played 19 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

