Crisis in Birmingham. Aston Villa fail to score in their opening four matches of the new season for the first time in history

Unai Emery under pressure

Aston Villa, under the guidance of Unai Emery, are enduring a tough spell at the start of the season. Despite summer signings, the team has stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League and has set an unwanted club record.

After a goalless draw away to Everton on Saturday, September 13, the Birmingham side remain second from bottom in the league table. For the first time in their history, Aston Villa have failed to score in the opening four rounds of a season. It's also worth noting that Emery's squad is now the only team among the top seven divisions in England yet to find the net in the new campaign.

4 - Aston Villa have failed to score in their opening four league games of a season for the first time in their history. Blank. pic.twitter.com/IK8RjGH7vw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2025

The team's record so far: goalless draws with Everton and Newcastle, while losses to Crystal Palace (0-3) and Brentford (0-1) have left them reeling. Remarkably, Villa also lost their final match of last season 0-2 to Manchester United and last found the net in the Premier League back on May 16 against Tottenham.