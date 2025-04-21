CPL Week 3 Recap: Halifax Shines at Home, Ottawa’s Late Heroics, Vancouver Heartbreak

Week 3 of the Canadian Premier League delivered late goals, emotional twists, and a three-way tie atop the standings. The weekend began with reigning champions Cavalry FC narrowly escaping a home defeat, thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer by Tobias Warschewski that denied Vancouver FC its first-ever win over them. Despite leading for most of the match and outworking their hosts, the Eagles settled for a 1-1 draw and just their first point of 2025.

Saturday brought high drama across the board. In Halifax, the Wanderers delighted a packed Kitchen with a 3-1 victory over Pacific FC, showing off their versatility with goals from Timóteo, Telfer, and Baï. Ottawa then stole the show in a wild 3-2 win against York United, where Noah Abatneh’s 95th-minute winner sealed the comeback and fired Atleti to the top of the table with nine goals scored and eight different scorers already.

Meanwhile in Hamilton, Forge FC and Valour FC drew 1-1 in a gritty match that saw Brian Wright net his first for Forge, and goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi deny a late penalty. The result gave Valour their first point of the season and confirmed Forge’s unconvincing start despite remaining unbeaten.

With three weeks in, Atlético Ottawa, Halifax, and Cavalry all share the top with 5 points, while Vancouver and Pacific are still chasing their first win. The early signs show a more balanced and competitive CPL season, with newcomers like Emrick Fotsing of Vancouver and Julian Altobelli of York emerging as key figures.