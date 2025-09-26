CPL Confirms All Matches Will Be on Linear TV Starting in 2026

Canadian Soccer Business CEO James Johnson confirmed that beginning in 2026 all Canadian Premier League matches, along with national team games broadcast by CSB, will air on linear television, according to TrueNorthFoot. The announcement was made during the unveiling of expansion side FC Supra du Québec.

The update represents a breakthrough long sought by the CPL. Despite the rise of streaming, cable television remains the most common way Canadians watch sports. Securing a consistent place on linear platforms is expected to deliver unprecedented exposure for the league and its clubs in the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

To date, CPL games have been carried primarily on OneSoccer, the league’s broadcast partner since 2019. The platform has been embroiled in a three-year legal dispute with Rogers, which has blocked its presence on cable. In July, the CRTC ruled that OneSoccer is effectively controlled by the Canadian company Timeless and ordered both Rogers and OneSoccer to submit remedies by August 11.

It remains uncertain whether the games will ultimately be shown on Rogers, continue via OneSoccer, or shift to another major broadcaster such as TSN. What is clear is that the league’s long struggle to secure linear television coverage is close to resolution.