Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid

The first number of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, spoke about what he thinks about the team’s newcomer Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As you know, the young Spanish goalkeeper moved to Madrid on loan from Chelsea. This measure was due to the fact that Courtois suffered a serious injury and is unlikely to play this season.

“I think Chelsea made a mistake by giving away this impressive guy. He is very strong and certainly deserves a place in the top 5 best goalkeepers in the world,” Defensa Central quotes Courtois as saying.

In August of this year, Courtois suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Last season, Kepa took part in 29 English Premier League matches, in which he conceded 33 goals and kept eight clean sheets.

It was previously reported that Arrizabalaga could become a Bayern player, but the Spaniard chose to return to his home country.

As you know, Real Madrid has the right to buy the rights to the football player. However, the amount of the probable transfer has not yet been disclosed.