RU RU NG NG
Main News Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid

Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid

Football news Today, 01:32
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid

The first number of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, spoke about what he thinks about the team’s newcomer Kepa Arrizabalaga.

As you know, the young Spanish goalkeeper moved to Madrid on loan from Chelsea. This measure was due to the fact that Courtois suffered a serious injury and is unlikely to play this season.

“I think Chelsea made a mistake by giving away this impressive guy. He is very strong and certainly deserves a place in the top 5 best goalkeepers in the world,” Defensa Central quotes Courtois as saying.

In August of this year, Courtois suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Last season, Kepa took part in 29 English Premier League matches, in which he conceded 33 goals and kept eight clean sheets.

It was previously reported that Arrizabalaga could become a Bayern player, but the Spaniard chose to return to his home country.

As you know, Real Madrid has the right to buy the rights to the football player. However, the amount of the probable transfer has not yet been disclosed.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news 28 sep 2023, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Lautaro Martinez made it clear which club he wants to play for Football news Today, 02:47 Declan Rice's price prevented his move to Bayern Football news Today, 02:00 Inter Miami reported important news about Messi's condition Football news Today, 01:32 Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid Football news Today, 01:15 Al-Ittihad prepares new proposal for Salah Football news Today, 00:10 Guardiola speaks out about Girona's sensational results Football news Yesterday, 23:46 Andriy Shevchenko gave a forecast for the Serie A champion in the new season Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Borussia defeated Hoffenheim away Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023