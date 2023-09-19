Courtois assessed his chances to play this season

Real Madrid's main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has assessed his likely return to the field this season.

Let us remind you that before the start of the new season he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and, according to doctors, he will miss the entire season.

The footballer himself expressed hope that he would have time to play at least a few matches for Real.

“Recovery of the anterior cruciate ligament takes about seven to nine months. By May it will be eight months already. So I can't say for sure. First of all, I need to feel completely ready. I hope that I will be able to play some matches before the end of the current season,” Courtois was quoted as saying by Madrid Xtra.

Let us note that Courtois is the champion of Spain as part of Real Madrid; he also won the National Cup, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season in La Liga, Courtois played 31 matches and conceded 29 goals. He has been repeatedly named one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Due to Courtois's injury, Real Madrid was forced to urgently loan Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa.