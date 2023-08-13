Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper

Chelsea's goalkeeper and Spain's national team player, Kepa Arrizabalaga, will be transferred to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced this on his Twitter.

According to the information from the source, the Madrid club has agreed to a temporary transfer of the player on loan for one year. After this period, Real Madrid will not have any obligation to buy the player. In the Madrid team, Arrizabalaga will serve as a replacement for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is out due to injury for 8-9 months with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28 years old, has been playing for Chelsea since 2018 when he transferred from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee amounted to 80 million euros. In total, he has played 163 matches for Chelsea in various tournaments and conceded 175 goals. He also kept clean sheets in 59 matches. With Chelsea, Arrizabalaga became the champion of the UEFA Champions League in the 2020/2021 season, the winner of the UEFA Europa League in the 2018/2019 season, the holder of the UEFA Super Cup in 2021, and the winner of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

Since 2017, Arrizabalaga has been playing for the Spain national team. He has played 13 matches for the Spanish national team and conceded six goals. He managed to keep his goal intact in eight matches.