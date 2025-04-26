Costas Tells Racing to Focus on Winning Amid Colo-Colo Ruling Delay

At a pivotal point in the season, Racing head coach Gustavo Costas made it clear that his team is focused solely on their own performance. As reported by TyC Sports, Costas emphasized that Racing must win and avoid depending on any external rulings, referring to the pending Conmebol decision regarding the suspended match between Colo-Colo and Fortaleza.

After a slow start in the Torneo Apertura, Racing have steadily climbed the standings and face a crucial match against Defensa y Justicia in their bid to enter the top eight. In Copa Libertadores action, they sit second in Group E behind Bucaramanga and hope to reclaim the top spot.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the suspended match, Costas remained firm: "Let me make it simple: the only thing that matters is winning. The ruling doesn't matter. We have to focus on ourselves," he said in an interview with @fuerteperoalbalong.

On May 6, Racing will visit group leaders Bucaramanga, knowing a win could put them back at the summit. Costas reiterated that the team must focus on performing well and avoid mistakes like those made during the home defeat to the Colombian side earlier in the group stage.

After their domestic clash with Defensa y Justicia, Racing will complete the Libertadores group stage with back-to-back home games against Colo-Colo and Fortaleza, determined to secure progression on their own terms.