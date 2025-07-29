Costa Rica on Edge After Miguel Herrera Opens Door to Post-World Cup Departure

Just days before the next round of World Cup Qualifiers, and in the midst of a conflict that prompted FIFA to intervene in the local league, Costa Rica was rocked by unexpected comments from national team coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera. Speaking on Panama’s El Marcador program, the Mexican tactician revealed that he plans to listen to outside offers after the 2026 World Cup, including those from other Concacaf teams.

“I’m not leaving. I’ll stay until after the World Cup,” Herrera initially said, expressing gratitude for Costa Rica’s trust in him. But his follow-up statement caused a stir: “Costa Rica has the first option after the World Cup. Then I’ll listen to offers.” He even left the door open to coaching other national teams in the region, such as Panama.

The reaction from Costa Rican fans and media was swift and uneasy. Many see Herrera’s words as a sign that he is already thinking beyond La Sele, raising concerns about the long-term stability of the project he is leading.

While Herrera reiterated his intention to fulfill his contract until July 2026, the idea that he may switch allegiances so soon after the tournament has sparked doubt and speculation. For a country hoping to build continuity and momentum ahead of the World Cup in North America, the timing and tone of his comments have struck a nerve.