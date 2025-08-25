Corulo Matches Ortigoza’s Record with Tomayapo

Leandro Corulo celebrated a milestone moment with Real Tomayapo. In the recent match against ABB, the Argentine defender not only reached his 100th appearance for the Tarija-based club but also equaled Néstor Ortigoza’s record of 20 consecutive penalty conversions, a feat that had stood out in Argentine football.

Since joining Tomayapo in 2022, Corulo has become one of the team’s captains and a leader in the Bolivian División Profesional. While his main role is to command the back line, he has also grown into a decisive figure on offense by taking charge of penalty kicks. His record so far is flawless: every penalty he has taken has found the back of the net.

This season alone, he has scored eight goals, all from the spot. With five in the league and three in the Copa, he is currently the club’s top scorer despite playing as a central defender. His unique contribution highlights his importance, combining defensive stability with reliability in critical attacking situations.

The streak of 20 straight penalties converted places Corulo in rare company. Such consistency from the spot is unusual in football, particularly for a defender. By matching Ortigoza’s mark, Corulo has reinforced his reputation as one of Tomayapo’s most influential players of recent years, embodying both accuracy and composure.

Beyond the numbers, Corulo’s achievement underscores the leadership and determination he brings to the squad. Since his arrival three years ago, he has become an emblematic figure for the fans in Tarija, and his perfect record from the spot now cements his status as one of the defining players in the club’s history.