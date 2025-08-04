Correa Double Keeps Tigres Perfect in Leagues Cup

Tigres continue to ride the form of Ángel Correa, who scored his second consecutive brace to secure a 2-1 win over San Diego FC in the Leagues Cup. According to Mexican media reports, the Argentine forward was again decisive, delivering both goals on a rough pitch at Snapdragon Stadium.

The opener came after a rebound from goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, who failed to handle a shot by Juan Pablo Brunetta. Correa controlled the loose ball, chipped it over the keeper, and tapped it into the net.

San Diego responded in the second half through Tomás Ángel, who capitalized on a poor clearance from Diego Lainez to net his first goal since late June.

But Correa had the final word. Receiving the ball at the edge of the area, he struck a precise low shot to complete his brace and secure the three points. Tigres remain the only team in the tournament with a perfect record, and Correa now tops the scoring chart.

Tigres face LAFC next on Tuesday, August 5, while San Diego will look to rebound against Mazatlán.