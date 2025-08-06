RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions

Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions

Football news Today, 16:50
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions

Corinthians have the chance to make history on Wednesday, August 6, when they face archrivals Palmeiras at Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16. As reported by Gazeta Esportiva, a 1-0 win in the first leg, courtesy of Memphis Depay, puts the Timão in a strong position to advance and eliminate Palmeiras outside the São Paulo State Championship for the first time ever.

Corinthians need just a draw to move on. A one-goal loss would take the match to penalties, while a defeat by two or more goals would send Palmeiras through. Adding to their confidence, Corinthians are unbeaten at Allianz Parque in 2025, earning one win and one draw in two visits. Ironically, Palmeiras’ only victory in this year's Derby came away from home, at Arena Barueri.

Historically, however, Corinthians have struggled in national and continental knockout ties against Palmeiras. The Alviverde eliminated them in the 1994 Brasileirão and the 1999 and 2000 editions of the Copa Libertadores. A positive result tonight would break a longstanding pattern in Brazil’s fiercest rivalry.

Despite their favorable position, Corinthians head coach Dorival Júnior is under pressure. Former player and TV pundit Neto warned on Os Donos da Bola that elimination, followed by a poor result against Juventude on Monday, could cost Dorival his job. “If he draws against Juventude, he’s out,” Neto claimed.

Meanwhile, the club is working on new signings. Reports suggest they’re pursuing former Flamengo winger Vitinho to join Depay and Yuri Alberto in a revamped attacking trio.

Wednesday’s clash at Allianz Parque offers Corinthians not only a place in the quarterfinals but also a shot at rewriting Derby history on one of Brazilian football’s biggest stages.

Related teams and leagues
Corinthians Corinthians Schedule Corinthians News Corinthians Transfers
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 Herediano Look to Stay Top as Diriangén Face Must-Win Challenge at Home Football news Today, 16:58 Timbers Face Club América in High-Stakes Leagues Cup Showdown Football news Today, 16:50 Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions Football news Today, 16:45 Real Salt Lake Host Queretaro in Must-Win Leagues Cup Finale Football news Today, 16:40 Toluca Rally Past NYCFC to Move Closer to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Football news Today, 16:35 Martínez Double Lifts LAFC to First-Ever Win Over Tigres in Leagues Cup Clash Football news Today, 16:34 Guinea vs Uganda: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 8, 2025 Football news Today, 16:25 Columbus Crew Defeat León to Keep Leagues Cup Hopes Alive Football news Today, 16:15 Godoy Cruz Host Rising Gimnasia in Search of First Clausura Win Football news Today, 16:04 Here we go! Darwin Núñez moves to Al Hilal
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores