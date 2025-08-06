Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions

Corinthians have the chance to make history on Wednesday, August 6, when they face archrivals Palmeiras at Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil Round of 16. As reported by Gazeta Esportiva, a 1-0 win in the first leg, courtesy of Memphis Depay, puts the Timão in a strong position to advance and eliminate Palmeiras outside the São Paulo State Championship for the first time ever.

Corinthians need just a draw to move on. A one-goal loss would take the match to penalties, while a defeat by two or more goals would send Palmeiras through. Adding to their confidence, Corinthians are unbeaten at Allianz Parque in 2025, earning one win and one draw in two visits. Ironically, Palmeiras’ only victory in this year's Derby came away from home, at Arena Barueri.

Historically, however, Corinthians have struggled in national and continental knockout ties against Palmeiras. The Alviverde eliminated them in the 1994 Brasileirão and the 1999 and 2000 editions of the Copa Libertadores. A positive result tonight would break a longstanding pattern in Brazil’s fiercest rivalry.

Despite their favorable position, Corinthians head coach Dorival Júnior is under pressure. Former player and TV pundit Neto warned on Os Donos da Bola that elimination, followed by a poor result against Juventude on Monday, could cost Dorival his job. “If he draws against Juventude, he’s out,” Neto claimed.

Meanwhile, the club is working on new signings. Reports suggest they’re pursuing former Flamengo winger Vitinho to join Depay and Yuri Alberto in a revamped attacking trio.

Wednesday’s clash at Allianz Parque offers Corinthians not only a place in the quarterfinals but also a shot at rewriting Derby history on one of Brazilian football’s biggest stages.

