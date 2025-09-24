RU RU ES ES FR FR
Coppa Italia clash between Verona and Venezia halted. What happened?

Football news Today, 13:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia, Verona were hosting Venezia on their home ground, but the match will not be completed on schedule.

Details: At the start of the second half, the referee decided to suspend play due to a heavy downpour.

Before the match, videos and photos from the city itself were shared, showing a severe thunderstorm with strong winds and hail.

Reminder: Antonio Rapuano, who officiated the Verona–Juventus match, was demoted to Serie B until the end of the season by the Italian Referees Association (AIA), and it appears he may remain there for some time.

