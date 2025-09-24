Coppa Italia clash between Verona and Venezia halted. What happened?
The game has been stopped.
In the Round of 32 of the Coppa Italia, Verona were hosting Venezia on their home ground, but the match will not be completed on schedule.
Details: At the start of the second half, the referee decided to suspend play due to a heavy downpour.
Before the match, videos and photos from the city itself were shared, showing a severe thunderstorm with strong winds and hail.
