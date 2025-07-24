Cooking up something with Nike? Vinicius posts photo from plane en route to Los Angeles

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is still enjoying his offseason break. The footballer took to his Instagram story to share a new personal photo from inside an airplane cabin.

In the picture, Vinicius is seen relaxing with friends aboard a flight heading to Los Angeles. That’s clear from the caption he added to the shot—simply "LA" accompanied by a plane emoji.

He also tagged Nike’s account in the photo, hintin

g that his trip to the US might be tied to some business with the legendary sports brand.

It’s worth noting that Vinicius has spent most of his vacation in Brazil, unwinding in Rio de Janeiro. There, he threw a huge birthday bash for his friends to celebrate turning 25, along with taking care of other personal matters.

Among other things, he visited the unveiling of his own statue for Madame Tussauds Museum. The wax figure was first revealed in Rio, but will soon make its way to the world-famous wax museum in New York.